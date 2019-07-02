Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Aziz Ansari Returning to Netflix for New Stand-up Special Since Sexual Misconduct Allegation

The special marks Aziz Ansari's return to Netflix after he was accused of sexual misconduct in a highly controversial Babe.net story in January titled "I went on a date with Aziz Ansari".

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 2:34 PM IST
Aziz Ansari Returning to Netflix for New Stand-up Special Since Sexual Misconduct Allegation
Comedian Aziz Ansari. (Image: Reuters)
Aziz Ansari’s new stand-up special Aziz Ansari Right Now is all set to release on Netflix July 9. In a surprise announcement, the streaming service released a teaser of the stand-up special, which was filmed as part of the Brooklyn performances of his ongoing international tour, Road to Nowhere, reported IndieWire.

Ansari will stiil be on tour when the special premieres next week. Directed by Spike Jonze, the show is Ansari’s third special to arrive directly on Netflix.

It will be the first project from Ansari after the second season of his show Master of None.

Ansari took a break after a controversial article in 2018 that accused the comedian of sexual misconduct. The comedian has addressed those allegations as part of his hour-long set.

