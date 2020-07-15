B Praak Collaborates with Rochak Kohli, Manoj Muntashir for 'Dil Tod Ke' Song

Popular Punjabi singer B Praak has collaborated with composer Rochak Kohli and lyricist Manoj Muntashir on the upcoming song, "Dil tod ke".

Abhishek Singh and Kaashish Vohra will feature in the track's video, which is directed by Ashish Panda.

"This is the first time Rochak Kohli, Manoj Muntashir and I are working together on a song and I hope people like this collaboration as much as we enjoyed creating it," B Praak said.

On the personal front, B Praak is all set to become a father. He shared the news with his followers on Instagram last month.

"Hey baby ...mommy and daddy waiting for you. #Blessingontheway," B Praak wrote.

The original Dil Tod Ke was featured in 1995 Hindi film Bewafa Sanam that was produced by T-Series. The film featured Gulshan Kumar's brother Bhushan Kumar in the lead role. It was voiced by Udit Narayan and composed by Nikhil-Vinay.

Which version do you like more?