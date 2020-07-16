Punjabi Singer B Praak Announces Birth of Baby Boy: 'My Hands Are Shivering While Typing This'

Popular Punjabi singer B Praak has welcomed a baby boy with his wife Meera. The couple made the happy announcement on social media on Thursday.

Sharing picture of his newborn from the cradle at the hospital while covering his face with an emoji, B Praak wrote, "Ohhh My God My Hands Are Shivering While Typing This Ufff Blessed With A Baby Boy (sic)."

B Praak thanked his wife and said that what she has endured during her pregnancy of nine months is really commendable. B Praak also promised his wife and newborn son that he will give them both the lives they have imagined.

Check out B Praak's complete post on social media as he became a father.

On the work front, B Praak is all set to come up with a sequel of his superhit love song, Filhall, which featured Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon in the music video. His new song with Rochak Kohli and Manoj Muntashir, Dil tod ke, was released on Wednesday.