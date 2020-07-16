Punjabi Singer B Praak Announces Birth of Baby Boy: 'My Hands Are Shivering While Typing This'

Popular Punjabi singer B Praak has welcomed a baby boy with his wife Meera. The couple made the happy announcement on social media on Thursday.
Sharing picture of his newborn from the cradle at the hospital while covering his face with an emoji, B Praak wrote, "Ohhh My God My Hands Are Shivering While Typing This Ufff Blessed With A Baby Boy (sic)."
B Praak thanked his wife and said that what she has endured during her pregnancy of nine months is really commendable. B Praak also promised his wife and newborn son that he will give them both the lives they have imagined.
Check out B Praak's complete post on social media as he became a father.
Ohhh My God My Hands Are Shivering While Typing This Ufff Blessed With A Baby Boy Guyz Thankuu @meera_bachan My Wife My Queen For This My Love I Love Uh Soo Much I have seen uh all this 9months Yaar Meeru Jo Tumne Saha Hai Those Pains Sleepless nights no one no one can do that only A Mother Jitna thanks karun utna kamm hai bhot choti cheez hai Thanks Tere liye Meri Jaan Love U so much Ohhh main sachi kabhi nai bhool sakta yeh saare 9Months So blessed to have u my love so blessed to have that Brave wife my Queen And I’m sorry if i ever Made angry or anythingI Can’t stop my tearsThinking about all tht time.....Us din se leke jisdin you gave me this Best News I don’t what I’m writing but u knw What I’m trying to say Meeru Love u Soo Much And Ek Promise Jisdin Shaadi Ki Thi Usdin Kiya Tha Ajj Ek Aur karaha Hun That I Will Give You And Our Baby The Best Life U Ever Imagined My Queen Will Always Be With You In Everything Even In Changing Diapers Cleaning PottySusuI Love U Soo Much Bebu Soo Much Kaise Thanks Karun Bus Yeh Bataa De Mujhe And Thankuu So Much All Naanka Daadka Chaachaa’s Chachi’s Massi’s Mausa’s Bua and fufu Badi Mummy Bade Papa♥️ And Now Thanks To Us♥️ My Baby And My Queen #IGOTUS♥️☺️♥️
On the work front, B Praak is all set to come up with a sequel of his superhit love song, Filhall, which featured Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon in the music video. His new song with Rochak Kohli and Manoj Muntashir, Dil tod ke, was released on Wednesday.