B Praak's Wife Pens Heartfelt Note Remembering Her Late Newborn: 'Miss You Until We Meet Again'

Almost a month after Punjabi singer B Praak and wife Meera Bachan lost their newborn baby, the latter took to social media on Sunday and penned a heartfelt note. Meera shared a picture on the social media platform which featured an illustration of a woman holding an infant who has the wings of an angel. “One of the hardest things that has ever been required of me was the day that I had to let go as the angel carried you to heaven,” she wrote.

Meera further talked about how her late child will also be her ‘heart and soul’ She also wished that her child is happy and peaceful wherever he is. “U will always be my heart and soul, my little heartbeat, my blood and flesh, my child, my reason of being and living. You gave me second life and left so much behind. The sign of purity, the sign of u being around us, the sign of you telling me every day that mama u are the strongest and iam in you forever I will miss you until we meet again. I wish u stay happy and peaceful wherever u are am sure someone needed you more than me but I’ll pray that u come back to me whenever the time is right and u are ready to be mine forever Meri jaan meri duniya mera beta Fazza 10-06-2022 (sic),” she added.

B Praak and his wife lost their newborn baby at the time of birth on June 10. The Tere Mitti singer later took to Instagram and issued a statement in which he shared the unfortunate news and called it their ‘most painful phase’ as parents. “With deepest pain we have to announce that our newborn baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support (folded hands emoji). We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time (folded hands emoji). Yours, Meera and Bpraak,” the statement read.

