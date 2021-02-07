B-Towners Share Helpline Number, Express Concern for Uttarakhand

Over 150 people have lost their lives and over 150 are missing following a massive flood near a power project at Reni village in Joshimath area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday.

Expressing their shock and concern for the affected area and local people, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts to share helpline numbers and offer prayers to the almighty for everyone's safety.

Some of the celebrities also criticised the government's initiative to build too many dams in the Himalayas as a possible reason behind such a disaster.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Terrifying visuals of the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand, thoughts and prayers for everyone's safety."

"Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Uttarakhand Praying everyone's safety there," posted actress Shraddha Kapoor.

"Man tampering with nature results in disaster.. we must be very careful and have more Stringent Environmental Impact Assessment #EIA ,not less, for ongoing and future infra projects .. prayers for the safety of the people affected #Uttarakhand," expressed actor Randeep Hooda.

"Saddened to know about the the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand which has caused 150 labourers to go missing! Praying for everyone's safety!!" expressed actress Nushrratt Bharuccha.

"My heart goes out to all the people affected by the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for help," posted actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared: "Prayers for everyone's safety in #Uttarakhand. If you are stuck in any affected areas and need any kind of help, please contact Disaster Operations Center number at 1070 or 9557444486."

"Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for help. #Uttarakhand," expressed actress Dia Mirza.

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal wrote: "Really sad to hear about the glacier break in #Chamoli ...I hope help reaches to all those in need."

"Saw some videos of the Uttrakhand disaster just now. It is terrifying to say the least. Breaks my heart to see this devastation happening to such a pretty place. Sending prayers and strength to all those affected. #UttarakhandDisaster #Chamoli #Uttarakhand," expressed actor Shreyas Talpade.

The incident occurred after the water level in Dhauliganga river, one of the six sources of the Ganga river, suddenly surged on Sunday morning following an avalanche near the Rishi Ganga power project. The 85 km river meets the Alaknanda river at Vishnuprayag at the base of Joshimath mountain in Uttarakhand.