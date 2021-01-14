News18 Logo

B-Towners Share Wishes for Agitating Farmers on Lohri

B-Towners Share Wishes for Agitating Farmers on Lohri

B-Towners shared their hope and prayers for the farmers who have been protesting against the three new Central farm laws that were enacted last year.

While Bollywood actors, filmmakers, singers and others expressed warm wishes to their followers on the festival of Lohri on Wednesday, a section of B-Towners shared their hope and prayers for the farmers who have been protesting against the three new Central farm laws that were enacted last year.

Actor Randeep Hooda tweeted: "Greetings and best wishes for #Lohri, #Pongal , #Bihu, #MakarSankranti and #Uttarayan. On this auspicious occasion, I hope we begin the new year with both our providers and our govt working together and unitedly benefiting this great nation."

Actress-politician Urmila Matondkar shared: "#HappyLohri2021 And a special thought n prayers for all the #Farmers n their families and some of them who have lost their lives during d protest. #Lohri2021 #lohriwishes."

"What's Lohri without some Music & Bhangra!? May this Lohri bring lots of laughter, happiness, prosperity, and success to your home! #HappyLohri #Harvest #JindMahi #Punjab #Folk," tweeted singer Harshdeep Kaur along with the hashtag #KisaanEktaZindabaad.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh shared: "Wishing everyone a #HappyLohri and awaiting the happiness of the farmers who need to find an amicable solution from the govt which needs to act fast on these #FarmLaws . Let there be clarity so only farmers Benifit from them."


