B-Towners Share Wishes for Agitating Farmers on Lohri

While Bollywood actors, filmmakers, singers and others expressed warm wishes to their followers on the festival of Lohri on Wednesday, a section of B-Towners shared their hope and prayers for the farmers who have been protesting against the three new Central farm laws that were enacted last year.

Actor Randeep Hooda tweeted: "Greetings and best wishes for #Lohri, #Pongal , #Bihu, #MakarSankranti and #Uttarayan. On this auspicious occasion, I hope we begin the new year with both our providers and our govt working together and unitedly benefiting this great nation."

Read: Makar Sankranti 2021: WhatsApp Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share on the Occasion

Greetings and best wishes for #Lohri, #Pongal , #Bihu, #MakarSankranti and #Uttarayan.On this auspicious occasion, I hope we begin the new year with both our providers and our govt working together and unitedly benefiting this great nation pic.twitter.com/pVADtSFs8o — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 13, 2021

Read: Lohri 2021: Why is the Harvest Festival of Punjab Holds Special Significance This Year

Actress-politician Urmila Matondkar shared: "#HappyLohri2021 And a special thought n prayers for all the #Farmers n their families and some of them who have lost their lives during d protest. #Lohri2021 #lohriwishes."

आप सभी को #लोहड़ी की बहुत सारी शुभकामनाएँ । #HappyLohri2021 And a special thought n prayers for all the #Farmers n their families and some of them who have lost their lives during d protest. #रबराखा #Lohri2021 #lohriwishes — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) January 13, 2021

"What's Lohri without some Music & Bhangra!? May this Lohri bring lots of laughter, happiness, prosperity, and success to your home! #HappyLohri #Harvest #JindMahi #Punjab #Folk," tweeted singer Harshdeep Kaur along with the hashtag #KisaanEktaZindabaad.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh shared: "Wishing everyone a #HappyLohri and awaiting the happiness of the farmers who need to find an amicable solution from the govt which needs to act fast on these #FarmLaws . Let there be clarity so only farmers Benifit from them."