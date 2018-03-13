English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Baa Baa Black Sheep Director Says Watching Anupam Kher Is A Masterclass In Acting
For debutant director Vishwas Paandya, it was no less than a "masterclass, especially for a first-time director like me... watching Anupamji transform his body language and his voice with such ease".
Photo : Facebook/ Anupam Kher
Debutant director Vishwas Paandya says it was like a masterclass to watch veteran actor Anupam Kher's transformation for his film Baa Baaa Black Sheep.
"I had the option of playing two characters in one. On one side, there is this henpecked father, whose son later finds out that he is actually a contract killer," Anupam said in a statement.
"I thought visually both should look different and I saw the possibility of losing weight for this film. I have never lost weight before and I lost 15 kg. It worked out really well," he added.
For Paandya, it was no less than a "masterclass, especially for a first-time director like me... watching Anupamji transform his body language and his voice with such ease".
"He is in complete control of his craft," added the director.
The movie will release on March 23.
