Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona to Become World's First Movie to Reveal Title Logo at Burj Khalifa
The title logo of Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa's multilingual upcoming film, Vikrant Rona, will see a grand launch at Burj Khalifa in Dubai on January 31. The logo and a 180-second-long sneak peek of the film will be superimposed on the Burj Khalifa.
"It is incredible that the makers pulled off the colossal task of canvassing this film in a cinematically tasteful manner. I am very excited at the thought of witnessing an Indian film get such unprecedented visibility worldwide," Kichcha Sudeepa said.
Director Anup Bhandari added: "As filmmakers, I think it is incumbent upon us to restore the confidence of the audiences in flocking back to the theatres. We have pieced Vikrant Rona together with a great amount of hard work and we've happily withstood all the odds of 2020 for it. I am glad that the reveal of its title logo and sneak peek is about to come along in such a big way."
Directed Anup Bhandari, produced by Jack Manjunath and Shalini Manjunath, co-produced by Alankar Pandian and with music by B Ajaneesh Loknath, Vikrant Rona stars Kichcha Sudeepa and the film will be releasing in five languages including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.