Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Tiger Shroff Starrer is Inches Away from Joining Rs 100 Crore Club

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's Baaghi 2 is inches away from joining the Rs 100 crore club, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Collecting a whopping Rs 73.60 crore on its opening weekend, Baaghi 2 is unstoppable at the box office. While Monday recorded Rs 12.10 crore at the box office, Tuesday saw collecting Rs 10.60 crore at the ticket window, making the total collection of Rs 95.80 crore.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures: “#Baaghi2 is all set to cruise past ₹ 100 cr mark today [Wed; Day 6]… Tiger Shroff debuts in ₹ 100 cr Club with #Baaghi2... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr. Total: ₹ 95.80 cr. India biz. (sic)”Overwhelmed by the stupendous response, Tiger had earlier shared a post thanking the audience for showering all the love.In the video, Tiger said, "It just feels so surreal and I feel like I'm still dreaming because this was really something that I could never even dream of in my wildest dreams or even dare to dream of. I'm just so thankful for all that's happened. Like I said on behalf of 'Baaghi 2' team, we are so so grateful and thankful and I don't think I can say enough in this video to you all, Thank you so much."Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 took the action a notch higher with its second installment and enhanced the action for the audience.