Baaghi 2: Going Around Doesn't Mean We Are Dating, Says Tiger Shroff On Alleged Affair With Disha Patani
As Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff gear up for the release of their upcoming film Baaghi 2, fans are excited to see the rumoured lovebirds share screen space for the first time.
As Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff gear up for the release of their upcoming film Baaghi 2, fans are excited to see the rumoured lovebirds share screen space for the first time. And while the two haven't admitted to being in a relationship, their frequent outings narrate a rather different tale. In an interaction with a leading daily, Tiger cleared the air around his alleged affair with Disha and said that the two aren't dating but this publicity works well for the film.
“We always go around… all the time. Going around doesn’t mean we’re dating. You do go around with friends, right? I go around with my guy friends also, which no one cares about. Besides, have Disha and I ever indulged in PDA or anything,” he said.
He further clarified that Disha, a straightforward and honest person, is one of the few people he can trust implicitly. “I don’t have too many friends and I don’t open up easily with people, but she’s an exception. And all this curiosity around whether our relationship is true or not is good for our film. People are eager to see our chemistry,” quoted DNA.
Meanwhile, Disha too expressed her stance in an interaction with Indian Express and maintained that such rumours don’t affect work. “I don’t think it matters at all. When you are on set, you are just there focussed and thinking about your role and character,” she was quoted as saying.
After featuring in films such as A Flying Jatt, Baaghi and Munna Michael, Tiger has cemented his position as an actor star. Post Baaghi 2, the actor will be seen in the sequel to Karan Johar's 2012-released film Student Of The Year, being directed by Punit Malhotra while Disha has featured in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kung Fu Yoda.
