Baaghi 2 Movie Review LIVE: Tiger Shroff Roars, Goes On Rampage In Film's Second Half

The characters in #Baaghi2 fail to be convincing.
#Baaghi2 While the characters were supposed to be natural, they are not always convincing. Especially Disha Patani, who is unlikeable from the word go.— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018
The characters in #Baaghi2 fail to be convincing.
#Baaghi2 While the characters were supposed to be natural, they are not always convincing. Especially Disha Patani, who is unlikeable from the word go.— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018
The much discussed remake of Ek Do Teen, with Jacqueline Fernandez trying to pull off a Madhuri, in unnecessary to the plot of #Baaghi2 and fails to impress.
#JacquelineFernandez and #PrateikBabbar's Ek Do Teen fails to impress. It was actually not really required in the film. #Baaghi2— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018
Tiger Shroff roars as he chases down the baddies in #Bhaagi2
#Baaghi2 combines the most generic elements of a mainstream action film, wherein the villain has killed the hero's father, mother, sister, brother, wife or a lover. And the hero is now on a rampage.— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018
Too many different elements spoil the plot, As #Baaghi2 slides into silliness.
#Baaghi2 First half: There are many plot elements, while intended to be intense, turn into silliness after a few moments of conscious thoughts.— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018
As the first half of #Baaghi2 ends, we can't help wishing for more for a more engaging plot line.
A few twist and turns towards the end of the first half of the film have added so little of interest to the unsatisfying plot. #Baaghi2— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018
We wish #Baaghi2 had made more use of Deepak Dobriyal's acting prowess and given him a larger role.
On the other hand, #DeepakDobriyal's character is underutilised and doesn't have much to offer to audiences. #Baaghi2— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018
The comic chemistry between Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee is the best thing about #Baaghi2 so far.
#RandeepHooda and #ManojBajpayee's banter is extraordinarily funny and perhaps the best sequence till now. #Baaghi2— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018
Though a common cinematic tool, the flashbacks in #Baaghi2 are becoming a drag.
Flashbacks are randomly executed to such an extent that it's irritating and make you lose interest in the current plot. #Baaghi2— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018
Prateik Babbar adds a new energy on the screen with his entry in #Baaghi2
Things are getting interesting!!!
#PrateikBabbar's entry has added a whole new energy to the film. It will be interesting to see how his character helps the film move forward. #Baaghi2— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018
Thankfully, Manoj Bajpayee swoops in to save the day. Technically, he's the villain though.
It's always a treat to watch #ManojBajpayee on screen no matter what character he plays. #Baaghi2— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018
Do we really need so many kicks and punches in each scene? Asking for a friend.
#AhmedKhan, just because #TigerShroff is good at kicking and punching doesn't mean you will add the fighting sequence in every scene. #Baaghi2— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018
While #Baaghi2 has two songs in the very beginning, we wish more attention had been spent on dialogue writing and its delivery.
Wish more efforts were made on #TigerShroff and #DishaPatani's dialogue delivery rather than the two unnecessary songs at the beginning of the film. #Baaghi2— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018
While the audience can't seem to get enough of Tiger's heroic antics in #Baaghi2, his comic timing could do with a tune-up.
Watching #TigerShroff trying to be funny is a proof why comedy is not everyone's cup of tea. #Baaghi2— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018
And Baaghi 2 begins, with Tiger Shroff effortlessly kicking off his role as an action hero. Disha Patani, on the other hand, is far more restrained.
.@iTIGERSHROFF's entry is as heroic as #SalmanKhan in #TigerZindaHai. His kicks and action moves never fail to impress the audience. On the other hand, #DishaPatani is too subtle. #Baaghi2— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018
As Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff gear up for the release of their upcoming film Baaghi 2, fans are excited to see the rumoured lovebirds share screen space for the first time. And while the two haven't admitted to being in a relationship, their frequent outings narrate a rather different tale. In an interaction with a leading daily, Tiger cleared the air around his alleged affair with Disha and said that the two aren't dating but this publicity works well for the film.
#Baaghi2 stars @iTIGERSHROFF and @DishPatani in key roles. Stay tuned for the #LIVE tweet review.— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018
#Baaghi2 stars @BajpayeeManoj @iTIGERSHROFF @DishPatani and @deepakdobriyal - the action thriller is directed by Ahmed Khan. Join us for our #LiveTweet #Review with @shrishti_03 starting soon.— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 30, 2018
Will #Baaghi2 be worth the watch? Join @shrishti_03 from @CNNnews18 as she watches the film. #LiveTweet Review to start soon. Stay Tuned!!!— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 30, 2018
|25 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
|WI
|vs
|AFG
|204/10
46.5 overs
|206/3
40.4 overs
|23 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
|IRE
|vs
|AFG
|209/7
50.0 overs
|213/5
49.1 overs
|22 - 25 Mar, 2018 | Australia in South Africa
|SA
|vs
|AUS
|311/10
97.5 overs
|255/10
69.5 overs
|22 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
|UAE
|vs
|ZIM
|235/7
47.5 overs
|226/7
40.0 overs
|22 - 26 Mar, 2018 | England in New Zealand
|ENG
|vs
|NZ
|58/10
20.4 overs
|427/8
141.0 overs