Baaghi 2 Movie Review LIVE: Tiger Shroff Roars, Goes On Rampage In Film's Second Half

Baaghi 2 has been making headlines ever since the makers have announced that Disha Patani would star opposite Tiger Shroff, given speculations about them being in a relationship. However, there is one more thing that has grabbed the attention of the audience-- Ahmed Khan. The noted choreographer is returning to the director's chair almost after 10 years with Baaghi 2. He last helmed Sunny Deol and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Fool & Final in 2007. It'll be interesting to see how Ahmed is going to use his artistic and creative vision in the movie after such a long gap. Apart from that, Tiger's high octane action sequences in the film will be something that audience is eagerly looking forward to watching. The sequel to the 2016 hit Baaghi, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal. Will the cast of the Baaghi 2 bring justice to the film and live up to its buzz? Will the on-screen chemistry of Disha and Tiger impress the audience? Shrishti Negi from News18.com is inside the theatre to find out.





Mar 30, 2018 12:44 pm (IST) The characters in #Baaghi2 fail to be convincing. #Baaghi2 While the characters were supposed to be natural, they are not always convincing. Especially Disha Patani, who is unlikeable from the word go. — Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018

Mar 30, 2018 12:41 pm (IST) The much discussed remake of Ek Do Teen, with Jacqueline Fernandez trying to pull off a Madhuri, in unnecessary to the plot of #Baaghi2 and fails to impress. #JacquelineFernandez and #PrateikBabbar's Ek Do Teen fails to impress. It was actually not really required in the film. #Baaghi2 — Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018

Mar 30, 2018 12:29 pm (IST) Tiger Shroff roars as he chases down the baddies in #Bhaagi2 #Baaghi2 combines the most generic elements of a mainstream action film, wherein the villain has killed the hero's father, mother, sister, brother, wife or a lover. And the hero is now on a rampage. — Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018

Mar 30, 2018 12:14 pm (IST) Too many different elements spoil the plot, As #Baaghi2 slides into silliness. #Baaghi2 First half: There are many plot elements, while intended to be intense, turn into silliness after a few moments of conscious thoughts. — Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018

Mar 30, 2018 12:06 pm (IST) As the first half of #Baaghi2 ends, we can't help wishing for more for a more engaging plot line. A few twist and turns towards the end of the first half of the film have added so little of interest to the unsatisfying plot. #Baaghi2 — Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018

Mar 30, 2018 11:50 am (IST) We wish #Baaghi2 had made more use of Deepak Dobriyal's acting prowess and given him a larger role. On the other hand, #DeepakDobriyal's character is underutilised and doesn't have much to offer to audiences. #Baaghi2 — Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018

Mar 30, 2018 11:44 am (IST) The comic chemistry between Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee is the best thing about #Baaghi2 so far. #RandeepHooda and #ManojBajpayee's banter is extraordinarily funny and perhaps the best sequence till now. #Baaghi2 — Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018

Mar 30, 2018 11:34 am (IST) Though a common cinematic tool, the flashbacks in #Baaghi2 are becoming a drag. Flashbacks are randomly executed to such an extent that it's irritating and make you lose interest in the current plot. #Baaghi2 — Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018

Mar 30, 2018 11:28 am (IST) Prateik Babbar adds a new energy on the screen with his entry in #Baaghi2​

Things are getting interesting!!! #PrateikBabbar's entry has added a whole new energy to the film. It will be interesting to see how his character helps the film move forward. #Baaghi2 — Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018

Mar 30, 2018 11:21 am (IST) Thankfully, Manoj Bajpayee swoops in to save the day. Technically, he's the villain though. It's always a treat to watch #ManojBajpayee on screen no matter what character he plays. #Baaghi2 — Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018

Mar 30, 2018 11:17 am (IST) Do we really need so many kicks and punches in each scene? Asking for a friend. #AhmedKhan, just because #TigerShroff is good at kicking and punching doesn't mean you will add the fighting sequence in every scene. #Baaghi2 — Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018

Mar 30, 2018 11:16 am (IST) While #Baaghi2 has two songs in the very beginning, we wish more attention had been spent on dialogue writing and its delivery. Wish more efforts were made on #TigerShroff and #DishaPatani's dialogue delivery rather than the two unnecessary songs at the beginning of the film. #Baaghi2 — Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018

Mar 30, 2018 11:08 am (IST) Baaghi 2 features a remake of Madhuri Dixit's Ek Do Teen with Jacqueline Fernandez and Prateik Babbar. After its release, many fans criticized the picturisation of the song, but Salman Khan believes that Jacqueline has done full justice to the iconic song.

Mar 30, 2018 11:04 am (IST) While the audience can't seem to get enough of Tiger's heroic antics in #Baaghi2, his comic timing could do with a tune-up. Watching #TigerShroff trying to be funny is a proof why comedy is not everyone's cup of tea. #Baaghi2 — Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018

Mar 30, 2018 10:58 am (IST) And Baaghi 2 begins, with Tiger Shroff effortlessly kicking off his role as an action hero. Disha Patani, on the other hand, is far more restrained. .@iTIGERSHROFF's entry is as heroic as #SalmanKhan in #TigerZindaHai. His kicks and action moves never fail to impress the audience. On the other hand, #DishaPatani is too subtle. #Baaghi2 — Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) March 30, 2018