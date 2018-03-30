GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Baaghi 2 Movie Review LIVE: Tiger Shroff Roars, Goes On Rampage In Film's Second Half

News18.com | March 30, 2018, 12:44 PM IST
Baaghi 2 has been making headlines ever since the makers have announced that Disha Patani would star opposite Tiger Shroff, given speculations about them being in a relationship. However, there is one more thing that has grabbed the attention of the audience-- Ahmed Khan. The noted choreographer is returning to the director's chair almost after 10 years with Baaghi 2. He last helmed Sunny Deol and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Fool & Final in 2007. It'll be interesting to see how Ahmed is going to use his artistic and creative vision in the movie after such a long gap. Apart from that, Tiger's high octane action sequences in the film will be something that audience is eagerly looking forward to watching. The sequel to the 2016 hit Baaghi, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal. Will the cast of the Baaghi 2 bring justice to the film and live up to its buzz? Will the on-screen chemistry of Disha and Tiger impress the audience? Shrishti Negi from News18.com is inside the theatre to find out.

Mar 30, 2018 12:44 pm (IST)

The characters in #Baaghi2 fail to be convincing.

Mar 30, 2018 12:41 pm (IST)

The much discussed remake of Ek Do Teen, with Jacqueline Fernandez trying to pull off a Madhuri, in unnecessary to the plot of #Baaghi2 and fails to impress. 

Mar 30, 2018 12:29 pm (IST)

Tiger Shroff roars as he chases down the baddies in #Bhaagi2

Mar 30, 2018 12:14 pm (IST)

Too many different elements spoil the plot, As #Baaghi2 slides into silliness. 

Mar 30, 2018 12:06 pm (IST)

As the first half of #Baaghi2 ends, we can't help wishing for more for a more engaging plot line.

Mar 30, 2018 11:50 am (IST)

We wish #Baaghi2 had made more use of Deepak Dobriyal's acting prowess and given him a larger role.

Mar 30, 2018 11:44 am (IST)

The comic chemistry between Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee is the best thing about #Baaghi2 so far.

Mar 30, 2018 11:34 am (IST)

Though a common cinematic tool, the flashbacks in #Baaghi2 are becoming a drag.

Mar 30, 2018 11:28 am (IST)

Prateik Babbar adds a new energy on the screen with his entry in #Baaghi2​
Things are getting interesting!!!

Mar 30, 2018 11:21 am (IST)

Thankfully, Manoj Bajpayee swoops in to save the day. Technically, he's the villain though.

Mar 30, 2018 11:17 am (IST)

Do we really need so many kicks and punches in each scene? Asking for a friend.

Mar 30, 2018 11:16 am (IST)

While #Baaghi2 has two songs in the very beginning, we wish more attention had been spent on dialogue writing and its delivery.

Mar 30, 2018 11:08 am (IST)

Baaghi 2 features a remake of Madhuri Dixit's Ek Do Teen with Jacqueline Fernandez and Prateik Babbar. After its release, many fans criticized the picturisation of the song, but Salman Khan believes that Jacqueline has done full justice to the iconic song.

Mar 30, 2018 11:04 am (IST)

While the audience can't seem to get enough of Tiger's heroic antics in #Baaghi2, his comic timing could do with a tune-up.

Mar 30, 2018 10:58 am (IST)

And Baaghi 2 begins, with Tiger Shroff effortlessly kicking off his role as an action hero. Disha Patani, on the other hand, is far more restrained.

Mar 30, 2018 10:56 am (IST)

As Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff gear up for the release of their upcoming film Baaghi 2, fans are excited to see the rumoured lovebirds share screen space for the first time. And while the two haven't admitted to being in a relationship, their frequent outings narrate a rather different tale. In an interaction with a leading daily, Tiger cleared the air around his alleged affair with Disha and said that the two aren't dating but this publicity works well for the film. 

Mar 30, 2018 10:51 am (IST)
Mar 30, 2018 10:26 am (IST)
Mar 30, 2018 10:24 am (IST)
