Baaghi 2 Movie Review LIVE: Will The Tiger Shroff Starrer Live Up To Its Buzz?

Baaghi 2 has been making headlines ever since the makers have announced that Disha Patani would star opposite Tiger Shroff, given speculations about them being in a relationship. However, there is one more thing that has grabbed the attention of the audience-- Ahmed Khan. The noted choreographer is returning to the director's chair almost after 10 years with Baaghi 2. He last helmed Sunny Deol and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Fool & Final in 2007. It'll be interesting to see how Ahmed is going to use his artistic and creative vision in the movie after such a long gap. Apart from that, Tiger's high octane action sequences in the film will be something that audience is eagerly looking forward to watching. The sequel to the 2016 hit Baaghi, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal. Will the cast of the Baaghi 2 bring justice to the film and live up to its buzz? Will the on-screen chemistry of Disha and Tiger impress the audience? Shrishti Negi from News18.com is inside the theatre to find out.



