Baaghi 2 Movie Review: Watch It Only If You are Itching for a Mindless Action Movie
Planning to watch Baaghi 2 this weekend? Read our review.
Director: Ahmed Khan
Cast: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal and Pratiek Babbar
One man pitted against a dozen of trained army and police officers; who do you think who that man is? Of course, Tiger Shroff! Well, that’s what I just witnessed an hour back in a theatre where the audience was going gaga over the fact that their favourite star could even kill death.
Neha (played by Disha Patani) has a happy family. It’s her daughter Riya’s first day in school, but things get upside down when Riya gets kidnapped. No one believes Neha, not even the police, which is extremely hard to digest. She finally decides to call her ex-lover Ronny aka Ranveer Pratap Sigh (played by Tiger) to help her find Riya. If I tell you more about the storyline, I would be giving away too many details (if a predictable plot can ever be spoiler-ed). Also, I perhaps don’t have the talent to describe a most unoriginal narrative, the way its writer has done.
Baaghi 2 combines the most generic elements of a mainstream action film, wherein the villain has killed the hero's father, mother, sister, brother, wife or a lover. And now he is on some rampage where nothing and nobody can kill him. There are many plot elements, which intended to be intense but turn into silliness, not in a good way.
Ahmed Khan has literally squeezed out all possible action moves from Tiger in order to sell the movie. But just because he is good at kicking and punching doesn't mean you will unnecessarily add fighting sequences everywhere in the film. I wish the director could have focused more on the lead actors’ dialogue delivery, which is ridiculously pitiful from the get-go, rather than their dancing steps in un-required track Mundiyan.
However, Tiger as Ronny is still acceptable and bearable, but Disha as Neha is highly intolerable and unlikeable from the word go. The film also boasts of a heavy star cast with likes of Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal and Randeep Hooda. While Manoj Bajpayee is as usual at the top of his form, his comic chemistry with Randeep Hooda is also extraordinarily funny. Hooda, who plays an encounter specialist named LSD, is a treat to watch in the film and adds a whole new energy to the plot.
Deepak Dobriyal, on the other hand, is underutilized and doesn’t have much to offer to the audience. I feel that the story had a potential to be an okay action movie but Ahmed Khan’s direction lacked depth and hence failed to generate any thrills. The pitfall and failure of the movie is also in the narrative which becomes apparent after a point.
Rating: 1/5
