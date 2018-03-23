GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
26
»
1-min read

Baaghi 2: Salman All Praise for Jacqueline's 'Ek Do Teen', Saroj Khan Refuses to Comment

The remake of "Ek Do Teen" featuring Jacqueline and Prateik Babbar is a part of the upcoming film "Baaghi 2". The song was originally picturised on Madhuri in the film "Tezaab", choreographed by Saroj Khan.

IANS

Updated:March 23, 2018, 11:59 AM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan believes that Jacqueline Fernandez who has performed on the re-made version of Ek Do Teen, originally performed by Madhuri Dixit, done full justice to the famous song.

Sharing the link to the video on his official Twitter handle, Salman wrote, "Loved the song, Jackie has done full justice to the legendary moves of Saroj Khan. Difficult to match Madhuri. Nice to see Varun and Jackie to our songs make us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud. Enjoy Karo!"




The remake of Ek Do Teen featuring Jacqueline and Prateik Babbar is a part of the upcoming film "Baaghi 2". The song was originally picturised on Madhuri in the film Tezaab, choreographed by Saroj Khan. After the song released on YouTube on Monday, the video received much negative feedback from fans on social media.

In fact, veteran choreographer Saroj Khan also refused to comment on the song. Asked about her views on the song, Saroj told IANS in a curt tone over the phone: "I am not commenting on it."

On reports that she and Chandra are planning to take legal action against it, she said: "No comments".

Starring Tiger Shroff, the film is a sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi.

