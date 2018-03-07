GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Baaghi 2: Tiger Shroff's Raw Action in This Behind-The-Scenes Video Will Give You Goosebumps!

In the new clip, Tiger, who is seen as a one-man army delivering in front of the camera in the film's trailer, shares what all things scared him while shooting.

News18.com

Updated:March 7, 2018, 11:09 AM IST
Image courtesy: Screengrab of the BTS video of Baaghi 2.
After releasing an edgy trailer, the makers of Baaghi 2 have treated fans with a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the action movie. In the trailer, we saw Tiger Shroff kicking, punching and repeating everything and even more in every frame. From exuding intense emotions to performing stunts unabashed, Tiger was seen baring it all.

In a new video, dropped by the makers, we see how difficult it was for the whole team to get every shot perfect. Tiger, who is seen as a one-man army delivering in front of the camera in the film's trailer, shares what all things scared him while shooting.

"There were a lot of explosives that were happening in the actions, you know there was running through the bullets, that was very difficult and scary," Tiger said in the clip.



Baaghi 2 is a sequel to the 2014 hit film Baaghi and features Disha Patani alongside Tiger after being paired up for a music video. The pairing has already created immense buzz among the audience, who are waiting to see the duo share the screen space once again. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Baaghi 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is scheduled to release on March 30, 2018.

