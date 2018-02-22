Kick Punch and Repeat: Baaghi 2 Trailer Sees Tiger Shroff Channelise His Beast Mode

The trailer of much awaited Baaghi 2 is here and as promised Tiger Shroff is in a full-fledged action mood in the film. Sequal of 2015 hit film, Baaghi 2.The trailer sees Tiger kicking, punching and repeating everything and even more in every frame. The film also sees Deepak Dobriyal, Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee and Prateek Babbar in interesting roles. There's a lot of angst and anger in the film as Tiger tries to help his college sweetheart find her kidnapped child.Baaghi 2 features Disha Patani alongside Tiger Shroff after being paired up for a music video. The pairing has already created immense buzz among the audience, who are waiting to see the duo share the screen space once again.Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is slated to release on March 30.Here's Baaghi 2 trailer reaction video: