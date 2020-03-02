Baaghi 3: Without Emotion or Reason Action Scenes Feel Like a Showreel, Says Tiger Shroff

Action films are often heavily criticised for being too violent without any solid reason, but actor Tiger Shroff says his upcoming movie Baaghi 3 will have great action along with a strong storyline. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is the third installment in the popular action film franchise and also features Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande.

The film revolves around two brothers, Ronnie and Vikram, who share an unbreakable bond. Since childhood, Ronnie always comes to the rescue whenever Vikram is in trouble. Their life goes upside down when a certain turn in events leads Vikram to travel to Syria to complete some work.

Tiger says, "If there's no emotion or reason in an action movie then that action just becomes a showreel and feels like a decoration. Once the action has a reason then that action multiplies and the audiences also feel connected and more engaged."

In round 3, Tiger, who has long insisted on performing his own stunts for his high-octane action movies, is running through live explosions and dodging fighter choppers and tanks.

Talking about the same, he says, "We've scaled up the action. It's man vs man, man vs machines and man vs nature, quite literally. I'm fighting helicopters and tanks. And, all the action that is seen in the trailer is all live. Very little VFX has been used in this film. I give all the credit to Ahmed sir and Sajid (Nadiadwala) sir."

Tiger also speaks at length about the several challenges that a crew has to face when a tank rolls in.

"I'm lucky enough that my director is very open to my ideas. He would ask me for my inputs every now and then. And I would happily tell him without overstepping, only because I'm very aware of my capabilities and till where my body can go. For instance, we are fighting tanks in the movie. I've never heard about tank action, neither do I have ever seen it personally. Even my director hasn't seen it. We were just formulating about how we do choreography with tanks.

"Because one doesn't really know how close can one run towards tanks or what is the proximity we can keep while trying to tame these tanks. We didn't even get a chance to rehearse because the Army had given us the tanks for certain amount of days. So everything with regards to the tanks were choreographed on the sets. It was just improvisation."

Even though action films have been a consistent box office draw for decades, they rarely earn laudatory reviews from film critics. But what matters to Tiger is "the public word of mouth."

"Public reviews matter to me most, and the box office is definitely an important factor. I feel action is a universal language. The highest-grossing films have been action flicks world over. I'm a huge fan of action cinema and this genre."

Ask if there's any other genre that he'd like to try his hands at, Tiger says, "I'd love to do a musical like La La Land. I really like those holistic full-package performers like Gene Kelly who would sing, dance, as well as perform."

