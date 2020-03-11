English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff Starrer Sees Jump on Holi, Earns Rs 76.94 Cr

On the occasion of Holi, Tiger Shroff starrer 'Baaghi 3' collected Rs 14.05 crore taking its total to Rs 77 crore after five days.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 11, 2020, 1:13 PM IST
After registering the highest box office opening in 2020, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 saw a jump in its collections on the occasion of Holi and now stands at Rs 76.94 crore in five days. Taran Adarsh wrote in his trade report that action film Baaghi 3 saw increased footfalls at the theatres on Tuesday despite several screenings starting 3 pm onward. He added that Baaghi 3 is trending well in mass circuits and single screen cinemas.

Baaghi 3, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, also features Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Earlier, director Ahmed Khan had reacted to the box office opening of Baaghi 3 amid coronavirus scare saying the team would have considered postponing the release of the film if given a chance.

