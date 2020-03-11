Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff Starrer Sees Jump on Holi, Earns Rs 76.94 Cr

After registering the highest box office opening in 2020, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 saw a jump in its collections on the occasion of Holi and now stands at Rs 76.94 crore in five days. Taran Adarsh wrote in his trade report that action film Baaghi 3 saw increased footfalls at the theatres on Tuesday despite several screenings starting 3 pm onward. He added that Baaghi 3 is trending well in mass circuits and single screen cinemas.

Read: Expected Much More But You Can't Fight Nature: Ahmed Khan on Baaghi 3 Opening Amid Coronavirus Scare

#Baaghi3 jumps on Day 5, #Holi festivities give it a big push... Biz multiplies across circuits, despite several screens starting shows post 3 pm... Mass circuits are fantastic... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr, Tue 14.05 cr. Total: ₹ 76.94 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2020

Baaghi 3, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, also features Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Earlier, director Ahmed Khan had reacted to the box office opening of Baaghi 3 amid coronavirus scare saying the team would have considered postponing the release of the film if given a chance.

Read: How Coronavirus is Threatening Box Office Numbers of Upcoming Big Releases

Follow @News18Movies for more