Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Tiger Shroff Starrer is Steady Despite Coronavirus Scare, Earns Rs 90 cr

Tiger Shroff's latest film Baaghi 3 released last Friday with a double-digit opening. As the first film of the installment, Baaghi 3 also stars Shraddha Kapoor, along with Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

While most films have been delayed due to the threat of bad business due to the Coronavirus pandemic in India, Baaghi 3 seems to be doing fine. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has collected big numbers in its first week. "#Baaghi3 scores big numbers in Week 1... Despite #CoronaVirus scare + examination period... Mass pockets dominate, Tier-2 and 3 cities good... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr, Tue 14.05 cr, Wed 8.03 cr, Thu 5.70 cr. Total: ₹ 90.67 cr. #India biz," he Tweeted.

The film, however, had its share of controversy - specifically due to a tiff between director Ahmed Khan and Kangana Ranaut's spokesperson Rangoli Chandel. In a recent interview, Khan had said that female-led action movies do not work. He had said that Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was a flop and that was why Dhaakad had been shelved.

This led to Rangoli Chandel engaging in a Twitter spat and calling him an 'atrocious' director. After receiving backlash, Ahmed Khan said in an interview with Navbharat Times, "Kangana is the female Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood, and the only girl who can pull off an action film. I really liked Dhaakad teaser and got gooseflesh while watching it. She is a brilliant and powerful actor. If she approves my script, I will definitely work with her."

