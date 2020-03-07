Baaghi 3 Box Office Day 1: Tiger Shroff's Action Film Sets Box Office on Fire, Earns Rs 17.50 Crore

Beating the likes of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal, Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and others, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's action film Baaghi 3 has become the highest opener of 2020 till now with Rs 17.50 crore collection at the box office on day one. Tiger's film had released in 4400 screens in India and despite coronavirus scare and pre-Holi festivities in order, Baaghi 3 has hit jackpot one day one.

Baaghi 3, which is directed by Ahmed Khan, brings back Tiger in the titular role of Ronnie as he avenges the abduction of his brother Vikram, played by Riteish Deshmukh. "Tiger Shroff, who is the star attraction of the 'Baaghi' films, is in reliably good form as the third installment hangs by a thread off its leading man’s strong shoulders," wrote film critic Rajeev Masand in his Baaghi 3 movie review for News18.

Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 is far behind Baaghi 2's opening day collection of Rs 25.10 crore in 2018. It is Tiger's third biggest opener after War (2019) and Baaghi 2. Tiger turned 30 on Monday.

