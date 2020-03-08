Baaghi 3 Director Ahmed Khan Found Thappad 'Strange', Taapsee Pannu Responds

Ahmed Khan, whose latest film Baaghi 3 opened to roaring numbers on Friday said in a promotional event that he was not happy with the concept of Thappad. The director-choreographer said that he found Anubhav Sinha's film "strange" and questioned how one slap could be decisive of the end of a relationship.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted him as saying, “I found the concept of Thappad strange. Just because the husband slapped his wife, will she leave him forever? If she doesn’t agree with this attitude, she too should slap her husband in return.”

“If I slap my wife, she can slap me back and end it. If I tell her that I don’t want to be with her anymore, then she can also tell me the same. But, will a slap decide whether a couple can stay together or not? However, everyone has a different point of view and way of looking at it,” he further added.

Taapsee Pannu, who plays the lead role in Thappad, was also asked to respond to Khan's statement. She said, “He (Ahmed Khan) makes films based on what he finds correct and it is the same for us. We have always seen relationships where there is love and respect. But then again there might be those kinds of relationships of which he is talking about. He can continue to make films he is comfortable with. We will do what we are comfortable with.”

She added that it was the audience, who sould give the final verdict.

