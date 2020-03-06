Baaghi 3 Movie Review: Tiger Shroff Destroys Syria But That Doesn't Make It a Good Watch

Baaghi 3



Cast: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh



Director: Ahmed Khan

Ahmed Khan is back with Baaghi 3, an action drama with two brothers Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) and Vikram (Riteish Deshmukh) in the mix. As it turns out, Ronnie, the younger one is a tough guy while the elder brother Vikram, a bit of a wimpy kid. Fittingly they are sons to an upright cop (Jackie Shroff), who dies while in action in the line of duty. No surprise then that Ronnie is the one entrusted with the task of looking after Vikram by their father. In a clever twist, the Vikram joins the police force with a little help from his brother Ronnie. Their escapades together of mostly roughing up the baddies gets Vikram the honours for a while but eventually lands him in hot water.

Baaghi 3 is an adaptation of Tamil film Vettai starring R. Madhavan and Arya. The story is a hark back to old- fashioned style Hindi cinema, but Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala pack it with twists that attempt bringing a hint of freshness into the tried and tested format.

However, a foreign locale, bone-crunching scenes one after another, and piling up choppers instead of cars do not make an entertaining film. Farhad Samji’s script lacks the balance of emotion and action required in an overarching formula that the film rests on. Outlandish feats that sometimes delight, do not come to the rescue in this one. That Ronnie is a one-man army who even in Syria--where he has never set foot before until he reaches there to rescue his brother-- can accomplish what America, Russia, and Israel have failed to do, feels over the top! After a point the one-sided antics of our hero beating an army of terrorists lead by their mastermind Abu Jalal (Jameel Khoury), prove tedious and tiring.

Tiger Shroff, as always is sincere and terrific when it comes to the action scenes, but now after a number of hits under his belt, he needs to raise the bar a few notches on the histrionics as well. Riteish Deshmukh lands the smaller part and clearly, one, which is vastly underwritten. Given his comic flair, giving Deshmukh a meatier role would have certainly made the film a lot more enjoyable. War, Tiger Shroff’s most recent outing in which he teamed up with Hrithik Roshan is a good example of combining two actors effectively in an action story. Baaghi 3, despite its entertaining source material, fails to do that.

Sharddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande too have precious little to do besides playing cheerleaders and assistants to the men in question. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the supporting cast suffer the same fate.

Director Ahmed Khan obviously has a talent for helming big actioners, but Baaghi 3 certainly does not qualify as his best. That being said, this is a film obviously aimed at the single screen audience and given Tiger Shroff’s loyal following, it may just work the box- office numbers.

It's a pity that despite its gravity-defying stunts and impressive firepower, Baaghi 3, the third edition of a successful franchise ends not in a bang but a whimper.

Rating: 2/5

Follow @News18Movies for more