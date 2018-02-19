English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff Starrer to Go on Floors in December
The second part titled Baaghi 2 is yet to release, but the producers have announced that they will be taking forward the franchise.
(Image: PTI)
Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff will start shooting for the third instalment of Baaghi in China in December.
The second part titled Baaghi 2 is yet to release, but the producers have announced that they will be taking forward the franchise.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios, "Baaghi 2" -- helmed by Ahmed Khan -- is slated to release on March 30.
The "Baaghi 3" announcement was made on Monday through official Nadiadwala Grandson Twitter handle.
The post read: "Our excitement level has just tripled! We are thrilled to share the third instalment of Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Baaghi' franchise, starring Tiger Shroff directed by Ahmed Khan."
Drumrolls— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 19, 2018
Our excitement level has just tripled! We are thrilled to share the 3rd instalment of #SajidNadiadwala’s Baaghi franchise starring @iTIGERSHROFF directed by @khan_ahmedasas#Baaghi3 @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/ijYdyIqbVs
The first schedule of "Baaghi 3" will begin in December in China. They will later head to Japan.
This is Tiger's fourth collaboration with Sajid after his debut film "Heropanti", "Baaghi" and "Baaghi 2".
Talking about the movie, Sajid said: "'Baaghi 2' has been a fruitful journey and a beautiful experience for all of us.
"Tiger is a talented and dedicated actor. Ditto Ahmed Khan, who has helmed the film. Together, we have a great story to tell in 'Baaghi 3'. I am happy to announce this film even before the trailer of 'Baaghi 2' is out."
The trailer of "Baaghi 2", which also features Disha Patani, will be out on Wednesday.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sameeksha
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation