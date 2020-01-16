Take the pledge to vote

Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff to Face Three Villains of Three Different Nationalities?

Tiger will reportedly take on three villains in his upcoming film 'Baaghi 3'. These antagonists are said to be diverse in their nationalities and the roles will be played by international actors.

News18.com

Updated:January 16, 2020, 12:06 PM IST
Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff to Face Three Villains of Three Different Nationalities?
Image: Instagram

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan had promised fans that he would raise the bar with Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3. The director had gone on to say that Baaghi 3 would see the protagonist stretched to his limits.

Now it has come to light that Tiger will be facing off three different villains in the film. Not only that but the villains will come from different nationalities, giving the film a touch of diversity in terms of its antagonists.

Israeli actor, Jameel Khoury will play one of the villains. He had appeared as an antagonist in the 2008 Hollywood film Body Of Lies. Another antagonist of the film includes stuntman and actor Ivan Kostadinov. Lastly, the film's third antagonist is Jaideep Ahlawat who last appeared opposite Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist in the Netflix series Bard Of Blood. He also appeared in Raazi alongside Alia Bhatt.

Talking about the villains with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Ahmed Khan revealed to Mumbai Mirror "Sajid Bhai had seen Jameel in Fauda (an Israeli series), while I had spotted him in another show. His scenes with Tiger have panned out well, Jameel plays the leader of a terrorist outfit. Jameel and Ivan’s characters work together, and Ivan also has some great action sequences with Tiger. Jaideep also has a pivotal role in the film"

Jameel Khoury had joined the film's shooting in Serbia and had even arrived in Mumbai for some other sequences of the film. The director revealed that his character would be seen speaking Arabic in the film where as Kostadinov would speak in Bulgarian.

Other cast members of the film include Shraddha Kapoor as Shroff's love interesta nd actress Disha Patani. Riteish Deshmukh will be appearing in the film as his brother and Ankita Lokhande will playing Riteish's wife. The cast and crew of Baaghi 3 was recently spotted shooting some scenes on the streets of Jaipur.

