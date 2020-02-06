Baaghi 3 Trailer: Tiger Shroff Goes on a Rampage to Keep His Family Safe

The Baaghi franchise cemented Tiger Shroff's name as an action star in Bollywood and with the third installment, things seem to be taking off a notch higher. The first look poster of Baaghi 3 got fans excited as the actor was seen facing fighter machines like tankers and helicopters coming at him as he stands strong holding an assault rifle in his hands.

The trailer was released by the makers on Thursday. The over three-minute-long video has Tiger doing some unbelievable stunts with heavy war machines and helicopters in the war zone of Syria. The trailer is also loaded with a high pitched dramatic brotherhood story of Tiger (Ronnie) and Ritesh Deshmukh (Vikram).

While Sharddha Kapoor is not doing much in the trailer, she is seen riding her scooter with a friend and beeping out cuss words multiple times. Also, there are glimpses of Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The trailer gives away the story of Ronnie and Vikram, the two brothers who share an unbreakable bond. Since childhood, Ronnie always comes to the rescue whenever Vikram falls in any trouble. Their journey begins when a certain turn in events, leads Vikram to travel abroad to complete some work. On this trip, Vikram gets kidnapped by people who are not to be messed with. Over a video call, Ronnie witnesses his brother getting beaten and kidnapped. Tiger as Ronnie will do whatever it takes to destroy anyone and anything that stands in the way of Vikram’s safety. Ronnie goes on a rampage of destruction to see his brother safe again, even if it means that he independently has to take on an entire country.

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third installment of Baaghi brings back Tiger in a starring role. Meanwhile, Tiger will reportedly take on three villains in his upcoming film Baaghi 3.

Baaghi 3 features Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Vijay Verma, Ankita Lokhande, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and others in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on March 6.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.