Baaghi Co-stars Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff to Reunite for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Remake?

The remake of the hit Bollywood movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will reportedly star Tiger Shroff alongside Akshay Kumar for the very first time. The film, being produced by actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, will reportedly feature Tiger’s frequent co-star and good friend Shraddha Kapoor opposite him. As per a report by India Today, Baaghi actress Shraddha is the top choice of the makers of the film as they want to bring the duo’s off-screen chemistry onscreen again.

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the top Bollywood actresses and she has earlier collaborated with Tiger Shroff for Baaghi films. A source was quoted as saying by India Today, “Shraddha Kapoor is one of the top contenders to star in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. She will be paired with Tiger in the remake. Both Tiger and Shraddha make for a good onscreen pair and the makers are looking at bringing their offscreen camaraderie onscreen once again.”

Recently, the movie was on the list of trends after media reports suggested that the film almost got shelved due to the actors demanding exorbitant fees. Jackky Bhagnani took to Twitter and denied the reports calling them “absolutely incorrect”.

In February 2022, Pooja Entertainment released a small teaser of the remake film promising more action and comedy in the upcoming action-comedy venture.

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan makers are reportedly looking for locations to shoot. The film will start rolling in February 2023. The Production House is looking to launch the remake on a big scale. As per reports, the production house is also fixing the dates with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to start the shooting next year without hinderances.

On the work front, Shraddha has a Chaalbaaz remake titled Chaalbaaz in London, a Nikhil Dwivedi film and a Luv Ranjan movie with Ranbir Kapoor lined up.

The original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was directed by David Dhawan. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in titular roles.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here