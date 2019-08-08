Baahubali Actor Madhu Prakash Booked for Dowry Death After Wife’s Suicide
Madhu Prakash has been accused of harassing his wife Bharati for dowry and beating her, which eventually led her to kill herself.
Image for representation.
Bahubali actor Madhu Prakash was booked for dowry death on Wednesday after his wife hung herself to death from a ceiling fan at their Hyderabad residence on Tuesday evening.
"Tuesday evening Bharati (34) had committed suicide by hanging herself to death at her residence. Upon receiving the information, we reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for Autopsy," Ravinder, Circle Inspector, Raidurgam police station told ANI.
It was earlier reported that Bharati was upset about Madhu—a popular actor on Telugu television—retuning home late most nights and his irregular work hours. The two would often quarrel over it. But now Bharati’s father, in his FIR, has alleged that Madhu used to harass her for dowry and would also beat her which abetted her to commit suicide, reports ANI.
Incidentally, Bharati—who worked at a private firm—had called Madhu earlier on Tuesday and had asked him to return home. Reportedly busy with gym and shooting, he ignored her despite her threatening him that she’d kill herself if he didn’t come. The two got married in 2015.
"We have nabbed the accused Madhu Prakash and he will be sent to judicial remand today," the police told ANI.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You Can Now Pre-book The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Note 10+ With Cashback Offers
- Bajrang Punia to Tie the Knot with Sangeeta Phogat
- Salman Khan's Dabangg Co-star Thanks Actor for Paying His Medical Bills After Heart Attack
- Hesson Announces Departure From Kings XI Punjab Amid Links to India Job
- Chetan Bhagat Gets Pirated Version of His Own Book Sold To Him By a Hawker at Traffic Signal