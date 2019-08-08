Take the pledge to vote

Baahubali Actor Madhu Prakash Booked for Dowry Death After Wife’s Suicide

Madhu Prakash has been accused of harassing his wife Bharati for dowry and beating her, which eventually led her to kill herself.

News18.com

Updated:August 8, 2019, 2:04 PM IST
Baahubali Actor Madhu Prakash Booked for Dowry Death After Wife’s Suicide
Image for representation.
Bahubali actor Madhu Prakash was booked for dowry death on Wednesday after his wife hung herself to death from a ceiling fan at their Hyderabad residence on Tuesday evening.

"Tuesday evening Bharati (34) had committed suicide by hanging herself to death at her residence. Upon receiving the information, we reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for Autopsy," Ravinder, Circle Inspector, Raidurgam police station told ANI.

It was earlier reported that Bharati was upset about Madhu—a popular actor on Telugu television—retuning home late most nights and his irregular work hours. The two would often quarrel over it. But now Bharati’s father, in his FIR, has alleged that Madhu used to harass her for dowry and would also beat her which abetted her to commit suicide, reports ANI.

Incidentally, Bharati—who worked at a private firm—had called Madhu earlier on Tuesday and had asked him to return home. Reportedly busy with gym and shooting, he ignored her despite her threatening him that she’d kill herself if he didn’t come. The two got married in 2015.

"We have nabbed the accused Madhu Prakash and he will be sent to judicial remand today," the police told ANI.

