Baahubali Actor Nassar Gets Injured While Shooting, Admitted to Hospital

Renowned actor Nassar has acted in films across all genres and multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and even English. The actor, who achieved additional fame with his role as Bijjaladeva in the Bahubali series, has never failed to impress with his soulful performances. However, there is some distressing news about the veteran actor. Nassar reportedly met with an unfortunate accident on the set of a film and is said to be injured.

He reportedly even underwent surgery after being admitted to a hospital. According to reports, Nassar was shooting at the Telangana Police Academy for his upcoming Telugu movie Spark. Along with him, artists like Suhasini Maniratnam, Mehreen Peerzada and Sayaji Shinde were involved in the shooting.

However, while filming a pivotal scene for the movie, Nassar slipped and fell down a flight of stairs. He landed on his face, injured his eye in the process and started bleeding. He was immediately admitted to the hospital and underwent surgery. The film crew is yet to give an official statement about this incident.

On contacting Nassar’s family, they told News18 that he was fine now after surgery and that it was a minor injury. They assured the platform that there was no reason for any concern. Nassar has a wide filmography to his credit with a win in Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. He has also won the Nandi award once. Nassar is presently the president of the Nadigar Sangam.

Talking about the movie, Aravind Kumar Ravivarma, formerly Rathnavelu’s assistant, is making his directorial debut with Spark. Aravind, who has contributed to more than 400 commercials and numerous films, will also be in charge of this project’s cinematography. The plot has been kept under wraps by the producers.

