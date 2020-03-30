Baahubali Actor Prabhas Donates Rs 50 lakh to Corona Crisis Charity

Tollywood actor Prabhas has donated Rs 50 lakh to the Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) formed by South megastar Chiranjeevi to alleviate the distress of the daily wage workers of the Telugu film industry. With the latest contribution, Prabas’ total donation stands at Rs 4.5 crore, reported Hindustan Times quoting a statement issued by the actor.

Prior to this, Prabhas had given Rs 4 crore to fight the deadly virus. Of the total amount, Rs 3 crore had gone to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Relief Fund, while Rs 50 lakh each were given to the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, respectively.

Another Telugu star Allu Arjun had announced a sum of Rs 1.25 crore for the welfare of those affected due to the coronavirus pandemic in states of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana.

In the video, he said, “the COVID-19 has taken the world by a storm and has changed our everyday lives. In times like this, people like doctors, nurses, the military, the police and many other sectors have made great contribution to our society. Drawing inspirations from them, even I would like to do my small part. With all humility, I would like to announce, Rs 1 crore 25 Lakhs to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala”.

Actor Chiranjeevi too had pledged to donate Rs 1 crore to the Corona Crisis Charity.

Several other actors which include Varun Tej, Ravi Teja, Vishwak Sen, Sai Dharam Tej and Sharwanand also extended their helping hands and contributed to Corona Crisis Charity.

In India, the COVID-19 has infected over 1000 people, and has killed over 25 people.

