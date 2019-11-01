Baahubali Actors Prabhas and Anushka Shetty Reveal their Favourite Moment During Filming

Baahubali actors Prabhas and Anushka Shetty rose to worldwide fame and became household names after the first film of the franchise came out in 2017. Apart from breaking box office records, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus recently received a standing ovation at London's Royal Albert Hall and was the first non-English film to be screened there. Post the event, the rumoured couple sat for an interview with the British newspaper Eastern Eye and talked about the film.

On being asked about their favourite moment from their Baahubali journey, Prabhas said, "Any journey and how you travel is very important. On this journey, there have been so many memorable moments from the grand sets to the scenes and the interaction with the director. So many beautiful things happened, and if they didn’t, we couldn’t have done it for four years on a single project. Then it is the success, which is like the destination and people saying you did a good job on that journey."

Anushka Shetty also revealed her favourite part of the journey, "It was just being able to act in the film. Acting is very personal to us, and we know each other, so we worked collectively as a team. The success meant a lot because we all worked really hard to tell a story, which reached out to so many hearts. That is any storyteller’s dream, so the success."

The stars were also asked who the heroes of their lives were. To this, Anushka said, "I think for any girl, your first hero is your dad. He is the first man you see and look up to." On the other hand, Prabhas said that his uncle was his hero.

