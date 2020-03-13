Baahubali Actress Anushka Shetty Reacts to Marriage Rumours, Asks How Someone can Write Such News

Bahubali fame actress Anushka Shetty's marriage plans had been recently in the headlines. While some reports claimed she was marrying cricketers, others suggested she will be tying the knot with director Prakash Kovelamudi, who divorced Kanika Dhillon in 2017. However, at a recent event, the actress slammed the reports as rumours.

In one of her interviews, she expressed her disappointment at the rumours and said, "What I don't understand is, how someone can write such news? If someone writes false news about them, their family that gets affected. People should know that."

She added, "None of that news is true. I don't get affected by such rumours. Don't know why my wedding is such a big deal for anyone. Nobody can hide a relationship. How can I hide my wedding? It is a very sensitive matter and people should deal it with some sensitivity."

Anushka was also linked to her co-actor Prabhas, with whom she has worked in movies like Billa, Mirchi and Baahubali.

The actress further said that she wishes to enjoy her own personal space and once things are official, she will be happy to answer."I have my personal space and I don't like if someone tries to intrude into it. Marriage is a sacred space. As much as it is important to anyone, it is to me also. And the day when it really happens, people will know. I am someone who doesn't like to hide things that make me happy. I might publicly not go announce who I am marrying. But people are always welcome to ask me, and I am ready forever to answer," she was quoted by the portal as saying.

