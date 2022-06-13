Baahubali Actress Anushka Shetty’s Brother Gets Death Threats

In a shocking turn of events, Anushka Shetty’s brother Gunaranjan Shetty has reportedly received death threats.

According to reports, the members of Anushka Shetty’s brother’s party Jayakarnataka Janapara Vedike have claimed that friends-turned-foes Manvit Rai and Rakesh Malli have issued death threats to Gunaranjan Shetty. It is being reported that Manvit Rai and Rakesh Malli were planning to kill Anushka’s brother. While Manvit Rai has refused such claims, Rakesh Malli is being questioned by police as the investigation is underway. Manvit, in his statement, stated that he is abroad and has nothing to do with the death threats.

After receiving the death threats, a petition was filed with the Karnataka home minister, requesting security and action. The petition was filed by members of Gunaranjan Shetty’s Jayakarnataka Janapara Vedike on Sunday. They also demanded Karnataka’s home minister Araga Jnanendra to arrest the accused persons. The Jayakarnataka Janapara Vedike party is active in the regions of Mangalore and Bangalore.

Gunaranjan Shetty, Manvit Rai, and Rakesh Malli all worked for Muthappa Rai, a well-known mafia who died in a car accident, suggest reports. After Muttappa Rai’s death in 2020, Gunaranjan Shetty, Manvit Rai and Rakesh Malli went separate ways.

On the other hand, Anushka Shetty is reportedly gearing up for her next. She has beautifully carved her niche in the South film industry and has been a part of many hit projects including S S Rajamouli’s Baahubali. Anushka Shetty has been away from films for some time now and if reports are to be believed, then Anushka will soon be seen in Naveen Polishetty’s upcoming film. No official confirmation has been shared on the same and Anushka Shetty’s fans are waiting for her to return on the silver screens.

Anushka was last seen in Nishabdham in 2020.

