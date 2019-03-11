Baahubali Actress Ramya Krishnan Plays a Porn Star in Tamil Film Super Deluxe

Actress Ramya Krishnan, known for playing the powerful role of Sivagami in Baahubali, is playing the role of a porn star in the Tamil film Super Deluxe. A couple of days ago, director Thiagarajan Kumararaja unveiled the film's gripping trailer which took the social media by storm.Ramya plays the role of a porn star in the film 'Mallu Uncut' within the film Super Deluxe. In an interview to a leading English daily, she called her character 'the most challenging in her career.' She said, "This one (Super Deluxe) is more about the content than the actors. It’s mostly Kumararaja [the director]."Even before the first round of shooting began (Ramya shot for the film before she was replaced by Nadiya Moidu; she eventually came back on board), the actor realised that Kumararaja would be a very exacting and demanding director.Reportedly, Kumararaja made Ramya do a particular scene 37 times over two days. "More than me, my assistants were the ones who were shocked. Some roles are for money, some for popularity and name, some for passion. This (Super Deluxe) was passion."In a video interview, Thiagarajan and Mysskin (screenplay writer) revealed that many scenes went easily up to 100 and 150 takes. Speaking about Ramya Krishnan's role, Thiagarajan exclaimed, "Ramya Krishnan was an odd person to play the role of the porn star in the film within the film, Mallu Uncut. We had initially approached Nadiya for the role, Ramya was very cool, and she probably felt that she was pushing herself out of her comfort zone."Super Deluxe, which stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan and Mysskin, will release worldwide on March 29.