Baahubali Assistant Director Ashwin Gangaraju To Helm 1770; Details Inside

Screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, who is currently enjoying the thunderous success of his magnum opus, RRR has another intriguing news for his fans. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Prasad has collaborated with director Ashwin Gangaraju for his next multilingual project, titled 1770.

Ashwin Gangaraju previously assisted director SS Rajamouli in two of the biggest blockbuster movies namely Makkhi and the Baahubali franchise. The talented director has now taken up another directorial venture with 1770. The upcoming epic drama is inspired by acclaimed Bengali novelist, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s cult classic, Anandamath.

SS RAJAMOULI'S PROTEGE ASHWIN GANGARAJU TO DIRECT '1770'… V VIJAYENDRA PRASAD TO PEN SCREENPLAY… #AshwinGangaraju – who assisted #SSRajamouli in #Eega and #Baahubali [both series] – will direct the multi-lingual film #1770TheMovie. pic.twitter.com/5KpybBUIK3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2022

Taran Adarsh broke the news in a series of Twitter threads. He wrote, “SS RAJAMOULI’S PROTEGE ASHWIN GANGARAJU TO DIRECT ‘1770’… V VIJAYENDRA PRASAD TO PEN SCREENPLAY… Ashwin Gangaraju – who assisted SS Rajamouli in Eega and Baahubali (both series) – will direct the multi-lingual film 1770 The Movie.”

“Based on Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s Bengali novel Anandamath… V Vijayendra Prasad is writing the adapted story and screenplay of 1770 TheMovie… Author and filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee is the creator,” he added in the next tweet.

In the following Twitter thread, Adarsh mentioned the names of the producers and confirmed that the cast will be selected by Diwali.

“1770 The Movie will be produced by Shailendra Kumar, Sujay Kutty, Krishna Kumar B, and Suraj Sharma… Will be made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali… The team will lock the main lead before Dussehra and will announce the cast by Diwali,” he wrote.

Speaking on the film 1770, Ashwin Gangaraju shared that although the period drama seemed like a “challenge” to him, Prasad had managed to pen down “the perfect story and screenplay.”

“It was a big challenge for me, but… someone as legendary as Vijayendra Prasad sir has written the perfect story and screenplay, I think we have got a blockbuster cinematic experience on the paper itself,’ said Ganguraj.

He added that although he was quite “sceptical” in the beginning, he gained confidence after learning about Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s “visions” regarding the film.

Vande Mataram, the song that first appeared in Bankim Chandra’s novel Anandamath, reached the 150th mark this year. The revolutionary song nearly upended the foundations of the British Empire. The makers have asserted that they have tried to imbibe the song in the film as well.

Further information regarding the upcoming project is kept under wraps.

