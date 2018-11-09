Baahubali-Before the Beginning: Rahul Bose, Mrunal Thakur to Star in Netflix's Prequel Series

After thrilling the audience with magnum opus Baahubali, SS Rajamouli is working on its prequel series in collaboration with Netflix. Giving out more information, Netflix has announced the cast of Baahubali: Before the Beginning.In the series, Love Sonia fame actress Mrunal Thakur will essay the role of Sivagami, while Rahul Bose will play Skandadasa. In the original, Ramya Krishna played Sivagami. The series will also feature actors like Atul Kulkarni, Vaquar Shaikh, Jameel Khan, Siddharth Arora and Anup Soni.The prequel series to India's epic fantasy franchise is based on Anand Neelakantan's book of the same name and will trace the dramatic rise of Queen Sivagami and her empire.As per reports, the first season of the series will consist of nine episodes and will be traversing Sivagami's journey from a rebellious and vengeful girl to a wise and unequalled queen.Netflix has teamed up with the original team of Baahubali for the new project. The series will be co-directed by Deva Katta and Praveen Sataru.Meanwhile, writer Anand Neelakantan has penned his new book "Vanara" to tell the tale of honour, pride, jealousy, love and betrayal involving Baali, the undefeated hero of the Ramayana; his wife Tara and his brother Sugreeva.(With inputs from PTI)