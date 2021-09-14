Baahubali: Before the Beginning to Begin Shooting With Jungle Locations in November

The web series Baahubali: Before the Beginning is all set to kick start its shooting schedule from November. It is reported that the makers will go location hunting by the end of this month to the South Indian states of Kerala and Karnataka. According to a source, the team is looking to shoot in jungles as the plan is to shoot in live locations. The series will follow the rise of Shivagami to power in the Mahishmati kingdom.

“The unit is looking for jungles as the plan is to shoot on live locations. Kerala and Karnataka were in lockdown during the last few months so the team will travel to these states now to lock final locations," a leading daily quoted the source as saying.

Playing Sivagami will be actress Wamiqa Gabbi and South superstar Nayanthara will be seen in it as well. She will be making her digital debut with the Baahubali web series. Nayanthara is currently shooting for Atlee’s next with Shah Rukh Khan and will join the team after her shoot is over.

Baahibali will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and Kunal Deshmukh. However, writer-lyricist Manoj Muntashir who wrote the Hindi dialogues for the previous Baahubali films is not a part of the web series.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here