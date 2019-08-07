Take the pledge to vote

Baahubali Character Artist Madhu Prakash’s Wife Hangs Herself to Death

Madhu Prakash and Bharati got married in 2015. Bharati was upset with Madhu’s irregular work hours and the two would often quarrel over it.

News18.com

Updated:August 7, 2019, 1:34 PM IST
Representative image.
Tired of his coming home late most nights, popular TV actor Madhu Prakash’s wife Bharati committed suicide in her Hyderabad residence on Tuesday evening.

Madhu, who also played a character artist in SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film Baahubali, found Bharati hanging from the ceiling fan of their room when he returned home at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, reports The Hans India.

Notably, Bharati had called Madhu earlier in day and had asked him to return home. Busy with gym and shooting, he ignored her despite her threatening him that she’d end her life if he didn’t come.

The two got married in 2015 and lived with Madhu’s parents in Hyderabad's Panchavati colony. Bharati reportedly worked at a private firm. She was upset with Madhu’s irregular work hours and the two would often quarrel over it.

Shocked over her suicide, Madhu informed Rayadurgam police, who have now recorded his statement. Meanwhile, Bharati’s body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.

