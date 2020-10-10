Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli Turns 47, Birthday Wishes Pour in on Twitter

Renowned film director SS Rajamouli turns 47 today. Known for the blockbuster Baahubali franchise, the director started his career with creating TV soap operas in Telugu. Birthday wishes are pouring in for the acclaimed director, who predominantly makes Telugu films and will soon be coming with his new movie RRR, based on the lives of freedom fighters of India.

NT Rama Rao Jr, famously called Jr NTR, took to Twitter to wish Rajamouli. He shared a picture of himself with the director and commented, “Happy Birthday Jakkana.” Rajamouli’s moniker is Jakkana.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli !! Love you pic.twitter.com/gcCdSveiGZ — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 10, 2020

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who is also starring in Rajamouli’s RRR tweeted a picture of himself with his current director. Ajay called it an honour to be working with Rajamouli and wished him well. As per reports, the Singham star will be making a guest appearance in RRR.

Many happy returns of the day dear Rajamouli Garu. It’s been an honour knowing you and working with you on RRR. Best wishes for always Sir 😊@ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/pu2MKg4IXq — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 10, 2020

Kannada and Telugu film director Bobby, also known as KS Ravindra, shared a picture of Rajamouli on Twitter. He wrote an elaborate birthday wish saying that Rajamouli chases his big dreams with determination and that is why it brings him success. Wishing him health and happiness, Bobby said, “Can't wait till Oct 22 to see our @tarak9999 as Komaram Bheem.” The handle @tarak9999 is of Jr NTR who will be playing the role of freedom fighter Komaram in Rajamouli’s RRR.

Wishing @ssrajamouli sir a very happybirthday. You always chase your big dreams with a determination, that brings you the ultimate success. May god bless you with all the happiness and good health.Can't wait till Oct 22 to see our @tarak9999 as Komaram Bheem 😍 pic.twitter.com/5AsO6RJ2Rw — Bobby (@dirbobby) October 10, 2020

Admiring Rajamouli’s work, Telugu actor Ram Pothineni called him the pride of Indian cinema and wished the ‘garu’ on his birthday. Garu is a Telugu word, which roughly translates to sir and is used to denote respect.

Here’s wishing our Pride of Indian Cinema @ssrajamouli garu a very happy birthday..Hit vaste career grow avutundhi..kaani eyanaki Hit vaste Industry motham grow avutundhi..👍Keep #RRRocking sir!Love..#RAPO — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) October 10, 2020

Telugu film director Krish Jagarlamudi also wished the Baahubali director and said that the latter dreams and delivers big. “Thank you for being an inspiration always sir,” he said.

Happy birthday to the master director who always dreams and delivers big @ssrajamouli. Thank you for being an inspiration always sir #HappyBirthdayRajamouli pic.twitter.com/xKxC38DK4l — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) October 10, 2020

Indian director Gopichand Malineni who predominantly works in Telugu cinema shared a powerful picture of Rajamouli, with the text, ‘Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli’ written on it. The text also mentioned Rajamouli’s anticipated project RRR.

The director, who has made several hit films, is now directing an Independence era movie, RRR. It is a multi-starrer film, expected to release in January 2021. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will also be seen in the film which will be originally made in Telugu and dubbed in Hindi and other languages.