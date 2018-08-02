GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Baahubali Gets Two Season Prequel Series to Be Produced by Netflix

Netflix has partnered with the team behind the Baahubali universe, including Arka Media Works and SS Rajamouli. Deva Katta and Praveen Sataru will together direct the series.

News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2018, 3:04 PM IST
Baahubali Gets Two Season Prequel Series to Be Produced by Netflix
Baahubali 2 earned about Rs 1,700 crore from Indian and overseas markets. (Photo: Official poster)
After premiering its first Indian series Sacred Games last month, online streaming platform Netflix is set to make another Indian series on one of India's highest-grossing films franchise Baahubali.

It will be an adaptation of The Rise of Sivagami, a prequel novel to the 2015 film.

Director S.S. Rajamouli, who helmed both the instalments of the hit franchise -- Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), has teamed up with Arka Media Works and Netflix for the series, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The basis of the "Baahubali" story revolves around warring royal cousins in an ancient mythical kingdom, Mahishmati. Season one of the Netflix series will comprise nine episodes based on Anand Neelakantan's book The Rise of Sivagami, which tells the story of Mahishmati's queen Sivagami and how the city-state evolved into an empire.

The two "Baahubali" movies were shot back-to-back for an estimated budget of $40 million, making them the most expensive Indian productions ever. In addition to the original Telugu language version, the films were also released in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

Casting and release dates of the series have not been revealed yet.

(With IANS inputs)

