Baahubali Prabhas Admits Expectations Scare Him

Prabhas seems to have impressed the audiences once again with his modern-day action avatar in Saaho, but the actor says that he is wary of expectations that people have from him.

In an interview with mid-day.com, Prabhas opened up about the pressure of his films performing well at the box office, especially after the humongous success of his two Baahubali films. Both films of the Baahubali franchise did really well at the worldwide box office, and has naturally led fans to expect more for him. What Prabhas has to say in the matter is really interesting.

In an interview with the entertainment website, Prabhas said, "Expectations scare me," while acknowledging that he may have to live with the Baahubali tag for sometime at least.

He added, "From the first part to the second part, it was like climbing from a mountain to scaling Mount Everest. Baahubali was a dream."

For Saaho, the film has been mired in controversy since a few days leading up to its release. An artist accused the makers of stealing his art for the cover of the film's track Baby Won't You tell Me and the latest one to accuse filmmaker Sujeeth of plagiarism is French director Jérôme Salle.

Jérôme tweeted and accused the makers of Saaho for copying his film Largo Winch that released in 2008. "It seems this second "freemake" of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly?" he wrote in his tweet, adding, "And as my "Indian career" tweet was of course ironic, I'm sorry but I'm not gonna be able to help."

