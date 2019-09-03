Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Baahubali Prabhas Admits Expectations Scare Him

Prabhas acknowledges that he may have to live with the 'Baahubali' tag for sometime at least.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Baahubali Prabhas Admits Expectations Scare Him
Image of Prabhas, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Prabhas seems to have impressed the audiences once again with his modern-day action avatar in Saaho, but the actor says that he is wary of expectations that people have from him.

In an interview with mid-day.com, Prabhas opened up about the pressure of his films performing well at the box office, especially after the humongous success of his two Baahubali films. Both films of the Baahubali franchise did really well at the worldwide box office, and has naturally led fans to expect more for him. What Prabhas has to say in the matter is really interesting.

In an interview with the entertainment website, Prabhas said, "Expectations scare me," while acknowledging that he may have to live with the Baahubali tag for sometime at least.

He added, "From the first part to the second part, it was like climbing from a mountain to scaling Mount Everest. Baahubali was a dream."

For Saaho, the film has been mired in controversy since a few days leading up to its release. An artist accused the makers of stealing his art for the cover of the film's track Baby Won't You tell Me and the latest one to accuse filmmaker Sujeeth of plagiarism is French director Jérôme Salle.

Read: Lisa Ray Calls Out Saaho Makers for Plagiarism: Let's Hold Producers Accountable for Dishonourable Action

Jérôme tweeted and accused the makers of Saaho for copying his film Largo Winch that released in 2008. "It seems this second "freemake" of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly?" he wrote in his tweet, adding, "And as my "Indian career" tweet was of course ironic, I'm sorry but I'm not gonna be able to help."

Read: French Director Accuses Saaho Makers of Stealing His Film Largo, Says 'At Least Do it Properly'

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram