Baahubali Producer Slams Resul Pookutty's 'Gay Love Story' Comment on RRR: 'How Is It a Bad Thing?'

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty’s comments on SS Rajamouli’s RRR have drawn a huge backlash from Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda. In a series of tweets on Monday, Resul called the Ram Charan and Jr NTR film “a gay love story” after filmmaker Munish Bhardwaj called it “garbage.”

Reacting to Resul’s comments, Shobu said that it was disappointing that someone of his accomplishments could “stoop so low”. Shobu tweeted, “I don’t think @RRRMovie is a gay love story as you say but even if it was, is ‘gay love story’ a bad thing? How can you justify using this? Extremely disappointed that someone of your accomplishments can stoop so low!”

Responding to Shobhu’s tweet, Resul said that there was “nothing wrong even if it was (a gay love story).” He also mentioned that he did not mean to offend anyone. “Agree totally. Absolutely nothing wrong even if it was. I merely quoted2 my frnd, d banter that already exists in public domain and nothing else. There is no stooping factor in this. U don’t have to take it seriously Shobu, I didn’t mean any offense to any stake holders. I rest my case here!” (sic)

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the actioner also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of two revolutionaries and soul brothers who turn enemies only to come together to fight for their country against British oppression.

Upon its release on March 25, 2022, RRR became a massive hit with its gross collection surpassing Rs 1000 crores. After its successful theatrical run, RRR is currently streaming on the OTT platforms Netflix and ZEE5.

