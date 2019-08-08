Take the pledge to vote

Baahubali Says Hello to Doctor Strange in the Most Fun Twitter Chat Today

SS Rajamouli's Baabubali 2 acquired one more fan in Doctor Strange's director Scott Derrickson.

News18.com

August 8, 2019
Baahubali Says Hello to Doctor Strange in the Most Fun Twitter Chat Today
SS Rajamouli's Baabubali 2 acquired one more fan in Doctor Strange's director Scott Derrickson.
SS Rajamouli's Baabubali 2 went on to become a rage in India and worldwide. Recently, the film acquired one more fan in Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson.

Derrickson, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to share a video of a scene from the movie in which lead actor Prabhas (Mahendra Baahubali) is seen attacking Bhallaladeva’s fort in Mahishmati by cannon-balling soldiers using coconut trees as the cannons.

"Behold, India's Baahubali 2!" Derrickson wrote alongside the video. Originally, the video was shared by a Twitter user who had captioned it as, "The full scene with sound is just the greatest scene I’ve ever watched."

Take a look:

Reacting to the same, the official handle of Baahubali retweeted Derrickson's post and wrote, "Let #DoctorStrange know that #Baahubali says hello..:)"

Recently, Baahubali 2 completed two years of its release. Celebrating the second anniversary, the film’s makers thanked fans for their love on Baahubali franchise’s official Twitter handle. "It's been two years for the epic saga that not only set unbeatable records but also the supreme standards in Indian cinema. Thank you everyone for supporting us, trusting us and enabling us to make something so big. We are obliged. Keep loving us," the post read.

Released in 2017, Baahubali: The Conclusion is the second part of the Baahubali franchise, starring Prabhas, Rana, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in important roles. Its first instalment—Baahubali: The Beginning—released in 2015.

The film's story revolves around the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers. Notably, Baahubali: The Conclusion is one of India's highest grossing films.

Meanwhile, Derrickson will helm Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. During the film's announcement at San Deigo Comic-Con, he revealed that the film will possess "psychedelic weirdness," adding, it will be the first scary film of the (Marvel Cinematic Universe) MCU.

Also starring Elizabeth Olsen in the lead role, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases on May 7, 2021.

