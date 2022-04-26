Baahubali Star Anushka Shetty Set to Replace Kajal Aggarwal in Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's 'Acharya'

When Acharya was originally announced, actress Kajal Aggarwal was roped in to play the lead role opposite Chiranjeevi. She was even seen in the lyrical video of the superhit Laahe Laahe song. But Kajal was missing from its trailer. Amid speculation about why she was absent from the film, director Koratala Siva recently confirmed that her character was excluded from the movie as it didn’t meet her stature.

In an interview with ABN Entertainment, Koratala Siva said, “In commercial aspects for any movie, there will be a heroine, love and love interests. But for a character like Acharya, a love story shouldn’t be there, and it won’t be there. Initially, Kajal’s role was designed as a funny character in Dharmasthali. But after shooting for 3 to 4 days, a doubt about (purpose of) her role popped up. I was sceptical about it. She is a big heroine; her presence should be justified. There are no love track, no songs, and her role will not be concluded properly. So, with all these limitations, keeping that role with Kajal in the movie will be wrong. It didn’t justify her stature. I explained the same to her, and she understood my concern in a positive way.”

Now, it’s being reported that Anushka Shetty will appear in a song in the film, according to news agency IANS. Kajal Aggarwal’s departure from the film has sparked speculation about who might appear in a role designed for a song featuring Chiranjeevi’s love interest. The makers have kept everything related to this under the wraps for now. It is also being talked that the makers wanted a surprise element for the audience who watch the movie in the theaters, and hence are not ready to reveal a thing about Anushka’s cameo in the movie.

‘Acharya’s promotion is in full swing, and the pre-release event was held on a grand scale the other day. The film is set to be released on April 29. The buzz surrounding the film is positive, but it is insufficient given that it follows ‘RRR’ and ‘KGF 2’ and will face high expectations. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead opposite Ram Charan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.