Baahubali Star Rana Daggubati's Recent Photo has Fans Worried About His Health
Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati's latest social media picture has left fans worried. The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to endorse a credit card, but his lean look in the pictures left his fans confused and worried about his health.
The actor, who is usually massively fit, looked comparatively thinner in his latest picture. Fans have left a slew of comments asking the actor if he was preparing for a particular role or is his weight loss due to ill health.
"Looking sick...all good??" commented one fan, while the other said, "Hope everything is good with you in your health. This picture of yours is looking like you may be preparing for the movie role or maybe health issue. Whatever it is hope all good with your health. Keep up with your health and do well if u are doing a movie."
Check out Rana's latest Instagram picture below:
Recently, there were reports of the Telugu actor getting a kidney transplant that had gone viral. The actor later clarified that he was healthy, with a statement which said, "I think there was enough speculation about it (kidney transplant), and I am tired of clarifying too that I am absolutely fine and healthy. So I think rumours on my health are now a boring topic. Whenever I leave Hyderabad, people get apprehensive, but I am thankful for the love and the concern people have been showering on me."
On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Housefull 4 and Bhuj: The Pride of India.
