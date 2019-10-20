Baahubali The Beginning Becomes the First Non English Film to be Screened at Royal Albert Hall

When Baahubali: The Beginning was released, it broke box-office records becoming one of the highest grossing Indian films worldwide. Amassing a huge fan following, it paved the way to the superstardom of Prabhas, who played the titular role. Now, the film has achieved another remarkable feat- it has become the first non-English film to be screened at the Royal Albert Museum. The film's epic score composed by MM Keeravani was performed live by the philharmonic concert orchestra during the screening.

The official Twitter account of the film posted pictures of a full-house auditorium. "Baahubali - The Beginning is the only NON ENGLISH film to be played at @RoyalAlbertHall in London ever since its inauguration 148 years ago!" the caption read.

Check it out:

Baahubali - The Beginning is the only NON ENGLISH film to be played at @RoyalAlbertHall in London ever since its inauguration 148 years ago!A HISTORIC MOMENT FOR ALL OF US! 🔥🔥🔥🙏🏻JAI MAAHISHMATHI... ✊🏻✊🏻✊🏻#Baahubali #BaahubaliTheBeginningLive pic.twitter.com/9aURPVEAg2 — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) October 19, 2019

The stars of the film - Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati - were in attendance during the screening. The film was preceded by a Q&A session with the cast and director SS Rajamouli. The visionary director took to Twitter before the event to post a picture with the stars in London. He called it a "royal reunion."

Check it out:

The #RoyalReunion for all of us in London!! Excited for tomorrow’s unique rendition of #Baahubali background score at the @RoyalAlbertHall..:) pic.twitter.com/yHPxmtvWCq — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 18, 2019

Very excited that our film #Baahubali-The Beginning is the first non-English film to have its score performed live at the world famous @RoyalAlbertHall by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London on Oct 19th.Join the team in this unique experience..:)https://t.co/IaB6svzAU3 pic.twitter.com/ckddoD1OsA — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 6, 2019

Made with a massive budget of 180 crores, the film made a whopping 650 crores worldwide. It also won a National Award for Best Special Effects, being the first Telegu film to do so. Apart from the aforementioned stars, the film also consisted of a stellar cast of Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar, Kiccha Sudeep among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.