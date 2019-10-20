Take the pledge to vote

Baahubali The Beginning Becomes the First Non English Film to be Screened at Royal Albert Hall

The multi-starrer magnum-opus by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Beginning, was screened at the Royal Albert Hall along with a live-sync of the score composed by MM Keeravani.

October 20, 2019
Baahubali The Beginning Becomes the First Non English Film to be Screened at Royal Albert Hall
When Baahubali: The Beginning was released, it broke box-office records becoming one of the highest grossing Indian films worldwide. Amassing a huge fan following, it paved the way to the superstardom of Prabhas, who played the titular role. Now, the film has achieved another remarkable feat- it has become the first non-English film to be screened at the Royal Albert Museum. The film's epic score composed by MM Keeravani was performed live by the philharmonic concert orchestra during the screening.

The official Twitter account of the film posted pictures of a full-house auditorium. "Baahubali - The Beginning is the only NON ENGLISH film to be played at @RoyalAlbertHall in London ever since its inauguration 148 years ago!" the caption read.

Check it out:

The stars of the film - Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati - were in attendance during the screening. The film was preceded by a Q&A session with the cast and director SS Rajamouli. The visionary director took to Twitter before the event to post a picture with the stars in London. He called it a "royal reunion."

Check it out:

Made with a massive budget of 180 crores, the film made a whopping 650 crores worldwide. It also won a National Award for Best Special Effects, being the first Telegu film to do so. Apart from the aforementioned stars, the film also consisted of a stellar cast of Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar, Kiccha Sudeep among others.

