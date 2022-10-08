Baahubali To RRR, 10 Highest-Grossing Telugu Movies With Their Worldwide Collection

This year, the Tollywood industry has brought a lot of delight and prosperity to its fraternity. SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Prabhas’ Baahubali series, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, and Mahesh Babu’s Sarilelu Neekevvaru topped the list of top ten Telugu films. Here is the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu movies of all time with their worldwide gross box office collection.

Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017)

Baahubali: The Conclusion is the first on the list. The movie is a sequel to the 2015 Bollywood multilingual film Baahubali: The Beginning. Helmed by S.S.Rajamouli stars Prabhas, Rana, Tamannaah, and Anushka Shetty in lead roles. The worldwide gross box office collection of the film is around 1749 crores. The film was released globally on April 28th, 2017.

RRR (2022)

RRR – Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is a Telugu period action drama directed by S. S. Rajamouli and written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad and comes on the second number. Jr. NTR and Ram Charan star in the film RRR, along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in cameo roles, and Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran in supporting roles. D. V. V. Danayya produced the film under the company DVV Entertainment. The worldwide gross box office collection of the film is around 1131.1 crores.

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

The first film in the Baahubali franchise, The Beginning, is currently the third highest-grossing Telugu film in India with a worldwide gross collection of 600.6 crores. There are now three Rajamouli-directed films on the list of greatest Telugu-grossing films ever.

Sahoo (2019)

Sujeeth’s directorial action thriller film Saaho is the fourth highest-grossing Tollywood film, with a worldwide gross of Rs 433 crore. The most crucial fact is that three of the top four biggest-grossing Tollywood films were starred by PAN India’s Prabhas.

Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 (2021)

Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun, is in fifth place; it was released on December 17, 2021, during the covid-19 pandemic, has generated Rs 365 crores so far, and is still doing well at the box office.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020)

The sixth rank was also taken by Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which earned Rs 262 crore at the box office Worldwide. As a result, three Prabhas films and two Allu Arjun films are among the top five highest-grossing Telugu films.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019)

The much-anticipated Chiranjeevi film was a great success and backed the seventh position at the box office. The film, which starred Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Jagapathi Babu, Sudeep, and others collected a 248 crore worldwide gross. On October 2, 2019, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was launched.

Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020)

Mahesh Babu, the Tollywood Superstar, has started the new year in spectacular fashion with the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru which ranked in the eighth position. The film, which was released on January 11, 2020, starred the actor as an army officer. The thriller grossed Rs 237.1 crore at the global box office making it a blockbuster. Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayshanti, Tamannaah, Sangeetha, and Prakash Raj play significant parts in the film.

Rangasthalam (2018)

Rangasthalam was undoubtedly one of Ram Charan’s hit films, which helped him win the award for Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) at the 66th Filmfare Awards. The film is at the ninth rank, directed by Sukumar, and was a box-office success. Samantha Akkineni plays the female lead in Rangasthalam. It has earned Rs 213 crore at the global box office.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata (2022)

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, starring Mahesh Babu, recently made its world television debut. The action comedy, directed by Parasuram, stars Keerthy Suresh opposite Mahesh Babu and was recently aired on television. The film is ranked at the tenth position with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 194.4 crore at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here