Baahubali To Sarkaari Vaari Paata, How Telugu Cinema Continues To Roar

Telugu films have created history this year with their box office collections. Several Telugu actors have delivered major hits this year as we moved away from the pandemic after two years. However, it all started with the mega success of Prabhas-starrer Baahubali franchise.

With SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning, Prabhas became a pan-India star and won millions of hearts. The film made over Rs. 500 crores worldwide in its theatrical run. Later, the film became the highest-grossing film in India, the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, and the highest-grossing South Indian film, at the time of its release.

Following up with Baahubali: The Conclusion, rebel star Prabhas made a mark at the box office. The film earned over Rs.1500 crore across the globe. The saga blew away the box office.

Next up is a recent release, RRR, by SS Rajamouli. The film starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR and it turned out to be a huge success. The film collected a staggering Rs 1150 crore.

Pushpa starring Allu Arjun in the lead role created a lot of buzz at the box office. According to reports, the movie earned Rs 184.62 crore at the Worldwide box office on its full run.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata opened with mixed reviews and despite that, the film had a good run at the box office and earned around Rs.200 crore worldwide in its theatrical period.

