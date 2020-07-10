Baahubali Turns 5, Sharad Kelkar Recalls Dubbing for Prabhas' Role in Epic Movie

SS Rajamouli-directed Baahubali: The Beginning was released on July 10, five years ago. The occasion made the film's lead star Prabhas nostalgic, and he shared some photos and videos from the film. Other cast members too recalled their experience working on the landmark film.

Actor Sharad Kelkar, who dubbed for Prabhas' character in the Hindi version of the movie, took to social media and wrote, "There are no words to describe my feeling to all the amazing dubbing sessions for Baahubali. Being associated with such an iconic film and being the voice of @actorprabhas was truly satisfying. And even after 5 years, the excitement & the joy remains the same."



Released in 2015, the film narrates the story of two brothers at war over an ancient kingdom. Two years later, the makers of the hit film came up with a second installment, titled Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Sharad had dubbed for the second part, too.



Baahubali: The Beginning was shot in both Telugu and Tamil and dubbed into Malayalam and Hindi. It became a pan-India rage, breaking box office records.

Releasing on July 10, it became the highest-grossing film in India, third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, and highest-grossing South Indian film, at the time of its release. Its Hindi dubbed version also broke several records by becoming the highest-grossing dubbed film in India.

