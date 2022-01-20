Baahubali Web Series Production Put on Hold; Mrunal Thakur Backs Out Due to Lack of Clarity: Reports

SS Rajamouli’s seminal cinematic work Baahubali is one of the most talked-about movies in the past few years. Following its immense success, it was announced a couple of years ago that the movie will also get its own prequel series. However, a recent report suggests that the making of the prequel has been put on halt. The web series was to be made by SS Rajamouli initially but the project was later handed over to Siddharth Tewary’s Swastik Productions.

According to The Times of India, the making of Baahubali-Before The Beginning has been paused for now by Netflix. The American streaming platform had announced the series back in 2018. The report mentions that Tewary’s production house, known to make periodic dramas and historicals, got director Kunal Deshmukh onboard but he has now opted out of the project. Speaking to ETimes, a source close to the web series revealed, “The project which has now been paused has Bombay Fables taking over as creative producers.”

Following Kunal’s exit from the show, Anurag Singh, who has directed movies like Kesari, was in talks with the production house, however, The Times of India report states that things did not work out with the OTT platform.

Considering the lack of clarity on the future of the project, actress Mrunal Thakur, who was supposed to star in the series also opted out, reported Pinkvilla. The report by Pinkvilla also mentions that actress Wamiqa Gabbi was also supposed to play the role of Sivagami Devi, however, there is no confirmation if she is still a part of the cast. The Netflix series was also going to star Tollywood actress Nayanthara. Pinkvilla reports that Nayanthara continues to be a part of the Netflix series.

The two Baahubali movies starred Telugu star Prabhas in the eponymous role. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie also starred Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Rana Daggubatti, and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.

