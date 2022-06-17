Baakiyalakshmi Fame Divya Ganesh Wants to Get Married ‘As Soon As Possible'

Actress Divya Ganesh plays the popular character of Jennifer, the daughter-in-law of Baakiyalakshmi, on the Star Vijay show Baakiyalakshmi. Divya’s performance in the programme has earned excellent acclaim from fans and critics alike. There is one thing, though, about Divya that fans do not know. The actress was engaged to be married a few years ago, but the wedding never happened.

Divya was engaged to a famous producer a few years ago, but it didn’t happen. The reason has not been revealed, but a few years later the producer got married and had a beautiful baby daughter.

Divya recently took time to answer the question of fans about when she will be married. She replied, “As soon as possible.” She did not say anything else, but fans are anxious to learn more.

Divya was born in the city of Ramanathapuram on September 12, 1994. She finished her education in her hometown and then went on to earn a legal degree. She made her television debut in the show Keladi Kanmani, which aired on Sun TV, in the role of Sembaruthi and went on to appear in other programmes, including Lakshmi Vandatsu.

Bakkiyalakshmi, on the other hand, was instrumental in her becoming a well-known face. She did not limit herself to the little screen. She went on to feature in films such as Glass.

Divya’s performance in the programme has earned her a lot of praise and admiration from her followers. She’s also been in a few ad films.

Recently, there were rumours that she might leave the programme. However, neither she nor the producers confirmed her rumoured departure.

